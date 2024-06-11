Premier League legends Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney have hailed England star Bukayo Saka ahead of Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate and his squad arrived in Germany on Monday as they being their preparations for what they hope will be a first trophy in 58 years, as they aim to go one better having lost in the final of the last Euros to Italy on penalties.

England begin their campaign on Sunday against Serbia before games against Denmark and Slovenia to round out the group stage.

Henry and Rooney hail Saka

Saka had an impressive season for Arsenal as they came up short against Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and he scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old is expected to start on England’s right hand side, despite the emergence of Cole Palmer last season.

Arsenal legend Henry, who knows Saka well described what the England international has been doing as “outstanding.”

“I know Bukayo for a very long time, since the academy,” he told the Premier League.

“I don’t think anyone thought he was going to be what he became, there was a lot of hope, but what he has been doing is just outstanding!

“He’s so humble, the way he sees the game, defending well, attacking well, clever the way he holds the ball, now he’s adding goals and assists to his game.”

Rooney was also full praise for Saka, describing the England international as a “game changer,” whilst also heaping praise on his recent form for both club and country.

“It’s very rare you get a wide player running off the ball and running in behind, and I think his movement is fantastic,” Rooney said.

“You imagine his position on the right for England is almost cemented in, he is a game-changer who can win games for you.

“He has been fantastic, especially the last couple of years.”

Saka will no doubt have a key role to play for England at the Euros and has been a mainstay in the side for the last two major tournaments, and if the Three Lions are going to stand a chance of winning his form will play a major role.