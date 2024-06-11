Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

A report from the Athletic claims that he is set to leave soon. The player has reportedly agreed a deal with Southampton to leave Newcastle and the final details will be confirmed soon. He was on loan at Southampton this past season and he played a key role in their promotion.

Fraser does not have a future at Newcastle and he needs to leave them in search of regular football. A move to Southampton would be ideal for him. He would get more opportunities with the Saints and he would get to compete at a high level as well.

Southampton have secured promotion to the Premier League this summer and they need more quality and depth in their attack. Fraser should prove to be a useful acquisition. He has extensive experience of competing in the Premier League and he will be determined to prove himself.

He did not get ample opportunities at Newcastle and the player will look to prove his worth at Southampton in the Premier League. He will be an inexpensive addition for the Saints and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as an important starter for the club.

Ryan Fraser is not good enough for Newcastle

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be hoping to improve their squad during the summer transfer window and they will look to get rid of their fringe players. Letting Fraser leave the club will free up the wage bill and allow them to bring in better players. The Magpies have an ambitious project and they need better players in order to compete for trophies next season. It would be ideal for them to let players like Fraser leave the club.

He has a contract with Newcastle and 2025 and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies are ready to let him leave for a nominal price.

The former Bournemouth winger is unlikely to get any better at this age and he is not good enough to start for a club hoping to secure Champions League qualification. A move to a midtable club suits him and Southampton would be the ideal destination for him.