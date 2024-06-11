Exclusive: Arsenal pushed for Manchester United misfit in the past, says expert

Arsenal pushed to sign Jadon Sancho when he was still on the books at Manchester City earlier in his career, but could he be an option for the Gunners again this summer?

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Arsenal expert Charles Watts provided some insight into the Sancho situation amid Mikel Arteta’s side’s needs to bring in a new winger.

Watts admits that Sancho’s fine form on loan at Borussia Dortmund will surely see him attract interest, though he can’t see the England international being a player that Arsenal pursue again.

It seems Arsene Wenger was a fan of Sancho when he was first bursting onto the scene, only for him to choose a move abroad to Dortmund at that time, which clearly worked well for him, while his move back to the Premier League with Manchester United since then has gone very badly.

Sancho transfer: He’s available, but should Arsenal gamble on him?

Watts says Arteta has a great track record of improving players, with Kai Havertz the obvious example, but he’s not sure he can see Sancho ending up as a target.

“Given what Mikel Arteta has done with Kai Havertz, you would never rule out him being able to turn around any player’s career. He’s a manager who has shown he can improve a player and get them performing at the highest level again,” Watts said.

“Arsenal need another wide option in the squad and in Jadon Sancho, there is undoubtedly a high quality winger on the market this summer, with Manchester United looking to sell him, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“Sancho gave everyone a reminder of what he can do with his performances for Dortmund while he was back in Germany on loan and I’m sure there will be plenty of interest in him on the back of that spell.

“I can’t see Arsenal being one of those interested clubs, however, despite their need for a new winger – something I’ve discussed more here.

“The club were interested in Sancho in the past, way back when he was still a youngster at Manchester City and hadn’t signed his new contract.

“Arsene Wenger was pushing for him then, but he opted to go to Dortmund instead. And you have to say, given the way his career went after he left England for Germany, you have to say it was probably the right decision.”