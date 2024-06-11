Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho loves Borussia Dortmund but it looks like a complicated and open transfer situation for him this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Man Utd ideally want buyers for Sancho and Mason Greenwood this summer, as that could be key to them affording a target like Michael Olise at Crystal Palace, who is also on Chelsea’s radar.

Sancho has just spent the second half of the season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, performing well for the Bundesliga giants as he helped them to a surprise run to the Champions League final, where they were pretty unlucky to lose 2-0 to Real Madrid with a strong performance as underdogs at Wembley.

The England international could surely be a tempting option to sign permanently for Dortmund, while Romano also says there are other, currently unnamed, clubs also showing an interest in the player this summer.

Sancho transfer situation explained by Romano

“Michael Olise is a player Manchester United like, he’s been on their list for months and so that could be one to watch, but we also know that Chelsea have been closely monitoring him as one of their targets for this summer after they were really close to signing him last year,” Romano said.

“So, Chelsea are still there, but United as well. With United it’s really important to make some room financially with the sale of someone like Jadon Sancho, and also Mason Greenwood. They have to sell both players, and I think the amount they get from these two deals will be really important to see how much they can invest on a winger like Olise.

“A lot of fans have been asking me more about the Sancho situation, but for the moment all I know is what I’ve shared, so I don’t have information yet on other clubs who could join the race along with Borussia Dortmund.

“What I’ve been told is that Man United expect other clubs to join the race, not only Dortmund. As for Sancho, he loves BVB and staying there has always been his priority but the financial package could be an issue, so that’s why the situation is 100% open.”