Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged his former club to beat off competition from Chelsea and sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

United are set to be busy this summer and need to strengthen in a number of areas despite winning the FA Cup, as they finished eighth and exited the Champions League at the group stage.

After deciding to continue with Erik ten Hag as manager the Red Devils can now really push forward with their transfer plans.

Sheringham urges United to sign Olise

United have been strongly linked with a summer move for Olise, who is a boyhood fan of the club, but they face stiff competition from Chelsea, whilst Arsenal are also said to be interested.

Former Red Devil Sheringham believes that United should be in for “top players” like Olise, adding he would like to see the Frenchman at Old Trafford.

“I’d like to see Michael Olise as a Manchester United player,” he told Genting Casino.

“He has been at the top of his game for Crystal Palace over the last few months of the season and he should be at the top of United’s wish list.

“I like him as a winger and United should be looking at players who are the main reason for their current club doing well, in this case Crystal Palace.

“Top players like that, United should be in for them.”

Olise is a man in demand following an impressive season at Selhurst Park where he scored ten goals and provided six assists in just 19 Premier League appearances as Palace enjoyed a resurgence under new manager Oliver Glasner which saw them finish tenth.

The 22-year-old was very close to joining Chelsea last summer after the Blues activated his £35m release clause, but the deal fell through and Olise ended up signing a new deal until 2027 with his release clause believed to have increased to around £60m.