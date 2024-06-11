Shock for Barcelona as major star with 54 international caps ruled out of the Euros with injury

Next season is set to be a crucial one for Hansi Flick and his staff at Barcelona, but he’ll need all of his best players fit and firing on all cylinders from the get-go if he’s to have any chance of succeeding.

The Catalans are coming off the back of what has turned out to be an awful campaign, and the German coach has a huge job on his hands to get the team back to the summit of the Spanish top-flight and to the top table of European football.

Under Xavi Hernandez, there was very much a feeling of so near and yet so far, and for all of his status as a legendary player at the club, he was found wanting on a number of occasions as a manager.

Perhaps president, Joan Laporta, should’ve taken more of a look at his resume before trying to construct a ‘Guardiola MK II’ type scenario.

After all, Xavi had only managed Qatar Stars League side, Al Sadd, before being parachuted into one of the biggest managerial jobs in world football.

Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong is out of the Euros

Fortunately for Hansi Flick, he at least has the kudos of being the manager of Bayern Munich and the German national team, even if his time with Die Mannschaft wasn’t the best.

He’ll get to work with his players upon the conclusion of the European Championship, but one that he may have to treat with kid gloves, at least initially, is Dutchman, Frenkie de Jong.

The brilliant midfielder was ruled out of action towards the back end of the 2023/24 season but was thought to be coming back to full fitness in time to represent his country at the Euros.

? BREAKING: Frenkie de Jong will miss Euro 2024 as he returns to Barcelona due to physical conditions. Frenkie can’t force after his injury as there is danger to make it even more serious ??? De Jong, sad as he wanted to help Netherlands… but only way was to leave the team. pic.twitter.com/9CKe5cnwWp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2024

However, as Fabrizio Romano reported overnight, de Jong, a player with 54 international caps according to BBC Sport, has withdrawn from the squad after not being able to prove his fitness.