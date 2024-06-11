Arne Slot handed major boost to complete midfield signing for Liverpool

Liverpool are expected to be active in the transfer market as they want to back the new manager Arne Slot to bring the players he wants to the club.

Slot replaced Klopp at the end of the season and after his appointment, the Reds have been linked with a number of players.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League and they need new additions to the squad in order to challenge Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title.

One player who could join the Anfield club is Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, despite the Reds being linked with his teammate Ederson.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Liverpool are still among the teams expressing interest in Koopmeiners, Ederson’s teammate at the Italian club.

The Dutch midfielder was crucial to Atalanta’s success last season when they won the Europa League title by beating Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Koopmeiners, who has played under current Liverpool manager Slot in the past, scored 12 goals and provided five assists for the Serie A side in the league last season.

Atalanta values Koopmeiners at about £50 million, and according to the GDS report, he is now the more probable of their midfield duo to leave the club.

Along with Liverpool, Juventus intend to compete for the signing of the midfielder.

Koopmeiners getting linked with a move to Anfield is hardly surprising considering he has played under Slot in the past.

Signing Koopmeiners makes sense for Liverpool

The Dutch manager knows the midfielder well from his past experience and his reported interest in signing him makes complete sense.

Liverpool’s midfield saw a rebuild last season as Klopp made a number of signings, however, the Reds need goal contributions from the middle and Koopmeiners is someone who can provide that considering his 17 goal contribution last season.

Along with addition in the midfield, the Premier League club would be looking to sort out their defense that conceded silly goals last season.