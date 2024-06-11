Striker agrees two-year contract just days after leaving Newcastle

Dylan Stephenson’s contract with Newcastle United expires later this month, and he will join Dagenham & Redbridge, a team in the National League, confirmed by the club on their website.

The players who will be departing St. James’ Park when their contracts expire on June 30th were confirmed by the Magpies last month when they released their retained list.

One of the players not to receive a contract extension from the Magpies was Stephenson.

Elliott Dickman, the former academy coach, managed Stephenson at South Shields during his second half of the previous season, in which he scored eight goals for the Mariners.

After signing with the Magpies at the age of 14, the striker played in his first non-competitive senior match at St. James’ Park against Atalanta in July 2022.

A few months later, he scored in the team’s 5-0 victory over Al Hilal, a Saudi Pro League team.

The 21-year-old progressed through the ranks at Newcastle United, making no competitive senior appearances during his tenure.

He also had a brief loan stint in Scotland with Hamilton, scoring just once when he was up north.

The news that Stephenson would be released by Newcastle United at the end of the season did not come as a surprise.

Stephenson had no future at Newcastle United

The 21-one-year-old had not advanced to the senior team. He spent the second half of 2023/24 season on loan at National League North side South Shields.

His exit is one of many departures from the club this summer including Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett.

The Magpies squad is expected to go through big changes at the club as Eddie Howe aims to act smartly in the transfer window due to financial concerns at the club.