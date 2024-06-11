27-year-old Tottenham man set to agree deal with club this summer

Tottenham FC
Posted by

After what can only be described as a disappointing end to the season for Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou can be forgiven for his gruff and dour demeanour in subsequent post-match conferences.

The way in which Spurs collapsed in the last few games perhaps gave the Australian a wake-up call for which he wasn’t prepared and might have explained his words to journalists that were at odds with what had generally gone before.

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa want in excess of £20m for star attracting interest from AC Milan
Premier League legends heap praise on England star ahead of Euro 2024
Exclusive: 25-year-old La Liga midfielder still a “realistic possibility” for Arsenal this summer

He made it crystal clear that things need to change, and whilst he didn’t go into detail as to exactly what that meant, it was obvious that he was deadly serious.

Whilst it’s clear that the first-team regulars need to up their game next season if they want to remain as starters, there also needs to be a clear out of the dead wood.

Tanguy Ndombele to agree to terminate his contract

One player that has hung on at the club without ever being likely to get a game is record signing, Tanguy Ndombele.

The 27-year-old cost the North Londoners £63m from Lyon according to The Spurs News, but has never really come close to justifying that kind of outlay.

Now, according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham and Ndombele are set to come to an agreement on amicably ending his deal with the club a year earlier than its expiry.

The associated cost saving in terms of salary (£120,000 per week according to Salary Sport) is likely to mean some room in club coffers which could allow Postecoglou to bring in at least one more player over and above the summer plans he and Daniel Levy already had.

He’s unlikely to be the only one to be moved on this summer either, and the quicker that the club ensure that those players are sold, the faster that the manager can get to grips with his future plans.

More Stories Ange Postecoglou Tanguy Ndombele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.