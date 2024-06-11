27-year-old Tottenham man set to agree deal with club this summer

After what can only be described as a disappointing end to the season for Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou can be forgiven for his gruff and dour demeanour in subsequent post-match conferences.

The way in which Spurs collapsed in the last few games perhaps gave the Australian a wake-up call for which he wasn’t prepared and might have explained his words to journalists that were at odds with what had generally gone before.

He made it crystal clear that things need to change, and whilst he didn’t go into detail as to exactly what that meant, it was obvious that he was deadly serious.

Whilst it’s clear that the first-team regulars need to up their game next season if they want to remain as starters, there also needs to be a clear out of the dead wood.

Tanguy Ndombele to agree to terminate his contract

One player that has hung on at the club without ever being likely to get a game is record signing, Tanguy Ndombele.

The 27-year-old cost the North Londoners £63m from Lyon according to The Spurs News, but has never really come close to justifying that kind of outlay.

??? Tanguy Ndombele’s contract, set to be terminated. Tottenham and player side are ready for amicable agreement and end his deal a year before expiring in June 2025. pic.twitter.com/W39NgaEJ1K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024

Now, according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham and Ndombele are set to come to an agreement on amicably ending his deal with the club a year earlier than its expiry.

The associated cost saving in terms of salary (£120,000 per week according to Salary Sport) is likely to mean some room in club coffers which could allow Postecoglou to bring in at least one more player over and above the summer plans he and Daniel Levy already had.

He’s unlikely to be the only one to be moved on this summer either, and the quicker that the club ensure that those players are sold, the faster that the manager can get to grips with his future plans.