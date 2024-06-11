Verbal agreement between Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Premier League rivals

Crystal Palace appear set for an interesting transfer window after it emerged that Michael Olise has a verbal agreement with Premier League rivals, Chelsea.

The player had been close to joining the Blues once before, only for Eagles owner, Steve Parish, to persuade him that his future lay at Selhurst Park.

Just 10 months ago, Sky Sports were reporting that Chelsea had activated Olise’s £35m release clause, only for him to then sign a new four-year deal with Palace.

Chelsea set to land Michael Olise… 10 months later

That’s been shown to not be worth the paper it’s written on, as Give Me Sport sources note that the player is once again edging towards a move to Stamford Bridge – though Man United also remain an interested party.

Under Oliver Glasner, the South London outfit have really been going places.

They lost just three games under the Austrian at the back end of 2023/24, winning six of their last seven Premier League matches according to WhoScored.

Those games included a victory over Liverpool at Anfield, a 5-2 demolition of West Ham, a 2-0 win over Newcastle, a 4-0 victory over Man United and a final day thumping of Aston Villa 5-0.

That would suggest that, perhaps, Olise is only intent on moving to Stamford Bridge for the money, because Glasner showed in the short space of time he worked with the player and his team-mates last season that he was able to get each and every one playing well above themselves.

With a couple of studious transfer window buys, there’s no reason why Palace can’t improve on the past few seasons in terms of where they’ll finish in the Premier League.

Todd Boehly has seemingly endless riches with which to be able to land whomever he or his manager chooses and, at present, even with the threat of Financial Fair Play regulations hanging over them, the club are clearly going to be at the forefront of any transfer deals this summer.