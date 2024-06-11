Aston Villa are believed to want in excess of £20m for Matty Cash who is attracting interest from AC Milan according to reports.

Villa had a brilliant season under Unai Emery as they qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League, and they also made the semi finals of the Europa Conference League.

However, Villa are likely to have to sell players they might not necessarily want to, as they are reportedly one of the clubs who need to make sales before June 30th in order to comply with Premier League rules.

Villa want more than £20m for Cash

Villa have agreed a deal to sign Ross Barkley from relegated Luton to add depth to their squad, but they are expected to lose star midfielder Douglas Luiz to Juventus as part of a player plus cash swap deal involving Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling Jr.

Cash, who has been at Villa for four seasons is another name who has been linked with a move away, and Italian giants AC Milan are said to be interested.

GIVEMESPORT report that if Villa are to part ways with the Poland international they would want in excess of £20m.

The report adds that the Italian giants could try and use the uncertainty surrounding Villa’s financial situation to secure Cash for a lower fee as they are concerned about the current price.

Cash, who isn’t part of Poland’s squad for Euro 2024 still has three years left on his current deal, having signed a new five year contract back in 2022.

The right back joined the club from Nottingham Forest in 2020 and made 46 appearances last season in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Emery’s side will no doubt be busy in the market as they look to add strength and depth to their squad as they prepare to embark on a Champions League campaign next season, whilst trying to also deal with the rigours of the Premier League.