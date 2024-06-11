West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott is expected to join FC Copenhagen during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from the Athletic, the 25-year-old goalkeeper is likely to be sold for a fee of around £1 million.

The two clubs are currently locked in talks over the permanent transfer of Trott and it remains to be seen whether they can iron out the final details of the agreement.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper was on loan at Vejle Boldklub in Denmark last season and he is expected to play for FC Copenhagen next season.

Meanwhile, West Ham are set to replace him with Wes Foderingham from Sheffield United on a free transfer. The Hammers need to add more depth and quality to the goal-keeping department and Foderingham will add quality and experience to the side.

Selling Trott for £1 million and signing for Foderingham on a free transfer would represent a decent business for the Hammers as well.

Foderingham would be a useful addition

The report from the Athletic claims that the newly appointed West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui wants to bring in more experience in the goalkeeping department and therefore the Sheffield United goalkeeper has been identified as a target.

He has extensive experience of playing in English football and he should be able to adjust quickly and make an instant impact at West ham.

Although he is unlikely to be a regular starter for them, he could still be a valuable member of the first team on and off the pitch. Apart from his qualities as a goalkeeper, he will help out with his leadership qualities as well.

Meanwhile, Trott is entering the peak years of his career and regular football will help him develop further. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Copenhagen and fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.