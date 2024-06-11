This summer is set to be a busy one for West Ham United, as the Julen Lopetegui era gets underway at the London Stadium.

After David Moyes left at the end of last season, the Hammers faithful will now arguably be keen to see how the Spaniard will adapt to his new squad and what’s in store for 2024/25.

Technical director, Tim Steidten, appears to have been extremely busy already, with the signing of Brazilian sensation, Luis Guilherme, set to be concluded at some point this week.

West Ham chasing Udinese ace Neheun Perez

The club were also believed to be close to signing countryman, Fabricio Bruno, from Flamengo but the deal allegedly collapsed after a disagreement on personal terms.

That turn of events might have something to do with the Hammers now apparently going after Udinese’s 6ft 1in centre-back, Neheun Perez.

. @Udinese_1896, varie squadre hanno mostrato interesse per Nehuen #Perez tra cui il @WestHam che ha effettuato un primo sondaggio — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 10, 2024

Reliable journalist, Gianluca di Marzio, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the East Londoners have been looking at the player, though it seems a number of clubs are interested in the 23-year-old Argentinian’s services.

The South American market clearly presents a value for money option for those Premier League clubs willing to take a look at what’s on offer.

A more usual route for players from that part of the world is to La Liga and the warmer climbs of Spanish football, though more and more are gravitating towards the Premier League.

If the Hammers can tie up a deal for Perez to follow on from their incredible work on Luis Guilherme, they can already look forward to the new campaign with a degree of positivity.

As long as Lopetegui is given the tools to do the job – unlike when he was at Wolverhampton Wanderers – then he has no excuse not to hit the ground running in August.