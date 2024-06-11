West Ham starter set to join league winners with 102 points

Galatasaray are reportedly considering signing West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal before the summer transfer market opens, according to Erinc Bilican.

The Turkish club are in the market looking to sign a new right-back ahead of next season.

The update was reported by Bilican on his X account via spaces on Monday.

As quoted by Pesindeyiz Galatasaray on X, Bilican said:

“West Ham player Vladimir Coufal is one of the names considered for the right-back, and the first name is Kumbedi from Lyon.”

Changes are expected to be made at the London Stadium this summer as new manager Julen Lopetegui prepares to stamp his authority.

The Spaniard is expected to make new signings to bring a positive change to the club and turn the team’s defensive approach into a more attack minded style.

Coufal has been a consistent member of the Hammers line up under David Moyes.

Despite not being among the best players in the team, he has been a regular at the club but there is a general feeling that the Hammers could sign a much more accomplished player in his position.

West Ham United need a young, attacking right-back

The 31-year-old is certainly going to leave the club if Lopetegui’s team gets an acceptable offer for the player.

At his age and limitations in his playing style, West Ham need a young and more energetic signing in the right-back position.

Funds generated from the potential sale of Coufal can be smartly invested in bringing reinforcements to the squad.