Adam Wharton has described his inclusion in England’s Euro 2024 squad as a ‘dream come true’.

The 20-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a meteoric rise, making his professional debut in August 2022 and only leaving Championship side Blackburn Rovers for Crystal Palace in January of this year.

Wharton made his Premier League debut in February and by the end of the 2023/24 campaign, sat in the top three among his new teammates for tackles, interceptions, possessions won in the middle and attacking thirds, big chances created, chances created and expected assists per 90 minutes.

That impressive start to life in the top flight — making 16 Premier League appearances for the Eagles — earned Wharton a surprise call-up to Gareth Southgate’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad.

Wharton made his senior England debut as a substitute in their 3-0 pre-tournament friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, and despite that being his only cap to date, it was enough to convince Southgate to take him to Germany.

Wharton in dreamland after England Euro 2024 call-up

Given where he was just a matter of months ago, Wharton can likely hardly believe the situation he now finds himself in, travelling out to Germany alongside an England squad that boasts the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

Indeed, the player himself has described the opportunity as a ‘dream come true’.

“It’s a surreal feeling. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it,” Wharton said (via BBC Sport).

“Just a dream come true. Every kid who grows up playing football wants to play in the Premier League, play for their country.

“I got to play for the team I supported, to begin with, really enjoyed that and then it has continued since — moving to the Premier League, now here, so it’s all been very fast but I wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I have really enjoyed the last six months and I just want to keep playing, getting better.”