Premier League legend Sergio Aguero has backed new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to be a success at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca was surprisingly announced as Chelsea’s new head coach following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino last month, and has signed a five year deal with the Blues.

The Italian guided Leicester City to the Championship title last season, and has now been tasked with winning silverware in west London and getting the club back into the Champions League.

Aguero backs Maresca to succeed at Chelsea

It’s a huge step up for Maresca given he only has one full season of senior management experience, but one you can’t blame him taking even at this stage of his managerial career.

Former City striker Aguero, who knows Maresca from his time at the Etihad has backed the Italian to do well, adding that managing Chelsea will be a challenge well suited to him.

“Enzo Maresca had a very interesting career after leaving Man City,” Aguero told Stake.com.

“I know this will be a well suited challenge for him.

“From our time at Manchester City, I know him to be well-prepared to lead Chelsea, the team has very high hopes.”

One of the tasks facing Maresca will be how to get the best out of World Cup winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who struggled last season largely due to playing through injury.

Aguero can’t see why the Italian wouldn’t be able to get the best out of his fellow Argentine, describing him as a great player.

“Why can’t Maresca get the best out of Enzo Fernandez?, Aguero added.

“A good manager is characterised for having the quality to draw the talent out of players with potential.

“Enzo is a great player, and I’m sure Maresca will be able to help him improve his game.”

Maresca will get a first look at his Chelsea squad when players start returning to pre-season training in early July before they jet off to America for a crucial tour.