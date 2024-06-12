Arne Slot has identified 27-year-old winger as part of his plans at Anfield

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot is about to start his tenure at the club.

The Dutch manager is already thinking about the transfer business ahead of next season as he prepares to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Reds are expected to be busy in the transfer window this summer with the club set to sign and sell a number of their players.

Among the players linked with a move away from the club is Colombian international Luis Diaz.

According to The Athletic, the Liverpool winger is admired by La Liga giants Barcelona.

The report has disclosed that the new Liverpool manager wants Diaz to be a part of the preseason at the club and avoid a move away from Anfield.

Barcelona, due to their financial concerns, would find it difficult to sign the Premier League winger, as per the report.

The Colombian player has become a fan favourite at Anfield due to his playing style.

He often lacks the final product in his game but the way he dribbles past defenders in order to create chances is something that the fans at the club love.

Liverpool need to keep Luis Diaz

Liverpool should do everything to keep the former Porto man at the club as he provides them with depth in their attack.

Diaz is a versatile player who can play in a number of different positions and his work rate is second to none.

He has been at the club for more than two years now and Slot would be hoping to keep the core of the team together as he prepares to take charge of his first season at the Merseyside club.

Diaz has a contract at the club that runs until 2027 and the Reds have no intention of letting the player leave the club any time soon.