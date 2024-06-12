Arsenal are eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon star Marcus Edwards who used to play for Tottenham according to reports.

Having once again fallen short in the Premier League title race to Manchester City the Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad over the summer to make sure they don’t miss out the title for a third consecutive season.

Arsenal are believed to be in the market for a centre forward as they look for a regular source of goals, but could also look to strengthen at left back and in the middle of the park.

Arsenal eye shock move for Edwards

Having missed out on striker Benjamin Sesko after the 21-year-old decided to stay at RB Leipzig Arteta’s side have now been linked with a shock move for Sporting winger Edwards.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo report that the 25-year-old’s lack of consistency is a source of frustration for manager Ruben Amorim, adding this is one of the reasons why he went from being a regular starter to a substitute.

The report adds there is a market for Edwards in England with the winger on the radar of former club Spurs, whilst Arsenal are claimed to be monitoring the situation.

A move for a winger would make sense for the Gunners as they are in desperate need of an alternative option to Bukayo Saka who pretty much plays every minute of every game, and struggled with niggling fitness issues last season.

Edwards came through the academy at Spurs and despite a lot of noise around his name he didn’t live up to the hype and made just one League Cup appearance.

He’s rebuilt his career in Portugal starting at Vitoria de Guimaraes before moving to Sporting in January 2022, where he has established himself as an important member of the squad and won the league title last season.

In total Edwards has made 110 appearances for Sporting to date scoring 21 goals and providing 26 assists, and it will be interesting to see if he’s on the move this summer or not.