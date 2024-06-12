Arsenal have been looking to sign a new striker at the club and Mikel Arteta had identified RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko as his primary target.

The Gunners used Kai Havertz upfront for most part of the season after inconsistent form and fitness issues with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah last season.

The German performed considerably well in his role as an attacker but the Gunners are still looking for a prolific striker ahead of next season.

Sesko’s decision to remain at RB Leipzig and sign a new contract with the Bundesliga club has changed Arsenal’s transfer plans.

According to The Standard, despite their interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, the Gunners might choose to sign a new winger instead of a forward.

The report mentions Nico Williams of Athletic Club as the winger that the North London club could target in the transfer window this summer.

The 21-year-old has attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs in the world and signing him will not be easy for Arsenal.

The winger has a £43 million release clause (via Telegraph), but a move would not be cheap given his pay demands, which have been said to be high.

However, Williams’ current team appears to be getting ready to sell him since they have agreed to a deal for Braga’s Alvaro Djalo as a likely replacement.

Along with signing a new striker, the Gunners are eyeing a move for a wide player who can provide competition and support to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Williams can be the right player for the position of the wide player as his pace and creativity can be a huge asset to the Gunners.

Arsenal need squad depth to match Man City

Arteta wants to address the issue of depth in the Arsenal squad if he wants to end the dominance of Manchester City in the Premier League.

He can start his summer business in the perfect manner if he can manage to bring the La Liga player to the Emirates Stadium.

Williams, who is now with Spain for Euro 2024, played 37 games for Athletic Club in 2023–2024 and finished with eight goals and 17 assists.