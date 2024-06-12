Arsenal will listen to offers for 27-year-old ace with 16 G/A contributions

It’s set to be an important summer transfer window for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta looking to sign those players he believes will finally get them over the line in the Premier League title race.

Benjamin Sesko was believed to be a target, however, he has now committed himself to another season at RB Leipzig according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, writing on X (formerly Twitter).

???? Official: Benjamin Šeško signs new deal at RB Leipzig valid until June 2029. There’s a gentlemen agreement over possible exit in 2025 and 26. Šeško prefers developments plan over Premier League proposals from Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United. Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/5U0LKW9qV1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

Romano has also noted that a long-term target of the Gunners, Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, is on the verge of a sensational swap deal with Juventus.

? Juventus and Aston Villa keep advancing on swap deal after positive talks again tonight. Club to club agreement at final stages. Juve are close to reaching an agreement on personal terms with Douglas Luiz. ??#AVFC made contract proposal to McKennie and Samuel Iling Jr. pic.twitter.com/3gzSmdmqeW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024

Notwithstanding any disappointment Arsenal will clearly feel if they were to miss out on both targets, there are likely to be more players available and ready to move.

Although focus is likely to remain on incoming players, the club have to be attentive to those players that wish to move on or the club prefer to sell.

Arsenal ready to sell Gabriel Jesus

One of those, according to The Athletic (subscription required) is Brazilian forward, Gabriel Jesus.

During 2023/24, the striker managed a reasonable eight goals and eight assists according to WhoScored, however, his season was once again peppered with injury concerns.

Despite being just 27 years of age, and arguably in that period which is defined as a player’s ‘peak’ years, the persistent threat of further injuries is clearly behind Arsenal’s decision to accept offers for Gabriel Jesus’ services.

It’s believed that the player himself would prefer to stay at the Emirates Stadium, though Arsenal’s pursuit of Sesko in particular means that Jesus will understand that if he does remain at the North London outfit, that he can’t consider himself as the first choice striker any longer.

At present, it isn’t clear just how much the Gunners will want for his services, though he’ll surely be priced to sell.