Exclusive: Arsenal shaken by Benjamin Sesko’s 11th hour u-turn

Benjamin Sesko has finally put paid to a transfer to Arsenal this summer after it became clear that he would be staying at RB Leipzig for at least another season.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the situation, that has come as an almighty shock to the Gunners, who had almost convinced him on personal terms before his final decision was made public.

Arsenal left stunned by Benjamin Sesko decision

Indeed, the striker had never hidden his preference for a transfer to the Premier League.

So much so that the interest from both AC Milan and Napoli in recent weeks wasn’t considered a priority, particularly as neither club were willing to pay his release clause of €65m as this was considered too high.

It was a different story for Arsenal, however. They were getting ever closer to the attacker and, given the positive feedback from the latest meetings with his entourage, were developing the idea of making a big effort regarding payment of the release clause.

Some days ago, the North Londoners had understood Leipzig’s steadfast position on that after a first informal attempt with a transfer fee set at around €10m lower failed. The Gunners had not been informed in advance by Sesko of his decision, and with the player rejecting some attempts from Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago too, Arsenal clearly felt they were in pole position.

New contacts between Arsenal and the player’s agent were scheduled for the next few days, but Sesko’s future – at least in the short term – has now been defined. Mikel Arteta is also on the verge of losing out on another target, followed since January, in Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Juventus are progressing in discussions with the Midlands-based side, but the Gunners, who strongly appreciate him, will keep trying to persuade him that his future is in North London.