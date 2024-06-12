Aston Villa ace has offered him to Barcelona for transfer

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club.

Unai Emery’s team are looking to sell players in order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Failure to do so might get them in trouble with a point deduction punishment possible, as seen in the case of Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Luiz has been linked with a move to Italian giants Juventus but a latest report has suggested that the player’s representatives are in contact with Barcelona.

According to a report in SPORT, Luiz’s representatives have been in constant touch with Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, to suggest a transfer for the midfield player from Aston Villa to Barcelona.

In all competitions, the 26-year-old finished the 2023–24 season with 10 goals and 10 assists.

He helped the Premier League club qualify for the Champions League by finishing in fourth place.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be monitoring the player.

Aston Villa want to cash in on the midfielder

Luiz’s exit from Aston Villa is reportedly acceptable to coach Unai Emery and sporting director Monchi, provided their financial demands are satisfied.

Although the player is estimated to be worth €70 million, they may sell him for more.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can afford the player given their financial limitations.

However, the player is keen to join the Catalans and play for them.