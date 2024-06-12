Exclusive: Aston Villa could lose four major players this summer

It could be quite a difficult summer for Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery, despite the Villains having qualified for the Champions League for the first time since it was branded as the European Cup in the 1980s.

That’s because, according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the current situation at the club, up to four of Villa’s first-team stars could be sold.

Ollie Watkins can celebrate his call-up to the England squad for the upcoming European Championship by making a move to either Arsenal or Chelsea, as both London giants want to land the 28-year-old in the summer window.

Aston Villa on the back foot already this summer

The Blues are also believed to be chasing 20-year-old Colombian striker Jhon Duran, and were both players to be sold, it would leave Emery light up front ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Brazilian defender, Diego Carlos, 31, would appear to be surplus to requirements.

AC Milan look to be interested in taking the centre-back to Serie A, whilst Juventus seem to be close to getting a deal for Douglas Luiz over the line.

Newcastle and Arsenal are also credited with an interest in the midfielder, but it’s Juve’s apparent willingness to offer €20m and both Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior that could see that particular deal sealed.

For a team and club that really appear to be going places, losing some of their best players, however much their sales might bring in, would seem to be counter-productive at this point.

It would also put Villa on the back foot from the beginning of the new season.

With that Champions League campaign to come, it’s clear that Unai Emery is going to need those players fit and available – or, at the very least, new players with an equivalent skill set and experience.