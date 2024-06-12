Bayern Munich eye move for 27-year-old versatile Liverpool star

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is keen to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, according to The Mirror.

Gomez is currently the longest serving player at Anfield and his versatility has been a huge asset for the Reds.

Former manager Jurgen Klopp used the defender in not only his natural position of centre-back but also as a right-back and left-back.

The 27-year-old Gomez just had his best season with Liverpool, appearing in 51 games across all competitions.

It is anticipated that the Reds will not be particularly keen to part with Gomez this summer.

With the arrival of a new manager in Arne Slot, the Reds would be hoping to keep their experienced players at the club to help with the transition period.

However, Kompany is an admirer of the Liverpool defender and wants to make him one of his first signings at the Allianz Arena.

Gomez’s fine performances in the 2023-24 season have earned him a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024.

The England international still has three years left on his current contract at Anfield and the Merseyside club have no intention to let the defender leave.

Joe Gomez has been a crucial back up at Liverpool

Due to the fitness issues faced by Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas last season, Gomez fill in for them in their absence and performed well for the club.

The report states that the club values the defender highly and they want him to become a part of the new era under Dutch manager Slot.

Gomez joined the Premier League club back in 2015 from Charlton Athletic and has made more than 100 appearances for the club.

For a large part of his career he has not been a starter at Anfield but in the last few seasons, he has seen more playing time at the club.