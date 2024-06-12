Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow was apparently on Manchester United’s radar last summer as a Plan B option in case they’d failed to sign Andre Onana, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands international has impressed in his time in the Eredivisie and Romano has responded to the player being once again linked with Arsenal as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale as Mikel Arteta’s second-choice ‘keeper.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, it seems Romano is not currently aware of anything concrete happening with Bijlow, despite all the transfer rumours appearing elsewhere.

Bijlow was, however, on Man Utd’s radar last summer, so it could be interesting to see if there’ll be Premier League interest in the 26-year-old again this year, even if nothing is happening right now.

Euro 2024 is just about to start and that could impact some transfers, with players likely to want full focus on their national teams for the next few weeks.

Bijlow transfer: Could former Man United target join Arsenal?

Discussing the Bijlow situation, Romano said: “Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow continues to attract speculation, with some fans asking me about recent stories involving Arsenal and Liverpool, as they are perhaps two clubs who could do with a new backup goalkeeper, particularly Arsenal as it looks like Aaron Ramsdale will have a good chance of leaving this summer.

“Still, I don’t have something concrete yet on this, nothing in terms of talks or concrete negotiations. Bijlow was Man United’s plan B to Onana last summer, but it didn’t work out at that time, so let’s see if Premier League clubs will arrive this summer.”

United fans might be wondering if Bijlow would still be worth pursuing after Onana’s poor form in his first season at Old Trafford, though in general it’s probably more likely that Erik ten Hag will give him more time to settle and improve.