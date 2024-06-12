Exclusive: Brighton face race to land 18-year-old box-to-box midfielder

As of this moment, it would appear that Brighton and Hove Albion are waiting to unveil Fabian Hurzeler as their new manager before getting down to business in the transfer market.

One player that the club have their eye on according to CaughtOffside sources is Gothenburg’s 18-year-old box-to-box midfield player, Malick Junior Yalcouye.

Brighton need to be quick for Malick Junior Yalcouye

Brighton directors have apparently been impressed by the 18-year-old Ivory Coast player’s abilities and could be ready to make their move shortly.

The Swedish club are believed to be entertaining offers of €8m-€10m euros for the player, with Belgian club, Gent, having already made a bid of €5m which was rejected out of hand by Gothenburg.

The Seagulls will need to have their wits about them if they’re set on landing a player that looks to be a rising star, as Premier League rivals, Man United and Brentford, have also registered an interest.

German giants, Bayern Munich, as well as PSV Eindhoven, Anderlecht, and Ajax are in the background ready to compete for the player’s signature, adding more elements to whether Brighton’s pursuit will be successful or not.

Transfermarkt only value the player at €700,000, with him having made 15 appearances in all competitions for his current side.

The sheer number of clubs interested looks to be what’s driving up the price, so there may well be room for negotiation when executives are sat around the negotiating table.