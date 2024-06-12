Chelsea wary of Atletico Madrid interest in star man that could cost Blues millions

Chelsea Football Club don’t appear to be short of a bob or two thanks to the ownership of billionaire, Todd Boehly.

Over the past couple of years, the Blues have been the biggest spenders in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo for astronomical amounts.

Notwithstanding some creative accounting that would need to be administered behind the scenes, for every penny spent, there needs to be sales made in order to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher could join Spanish giants

The Blues simply can’t afford to have points deductions or the like imposed upon them, for that will hand new manager, Enzo Maresca, problems before he’s even managed to get his feet under the table.

A fire sale took place in the summer of 2023, where an astonishing amount of players were sold before Mauricio Pochettino  took over the role from caretaker, Frank Lampard.

Chelsea are concerned Conor Gallagher could leave for free

The notion that something similar could happen this summer has to be behind the Argentinian’s decision to move on after only 12 months in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

In any event, persistent rumours over club captain, Conor Gallagher, seemingly won’t go away, with it felt that a sale this summer would net them around £50m in pure profit, given the player’s previous academy status.

However, as Football Insider report, Atletico Madrid have now shown an interest in acquiring his services and as the player is free to talk to foreign clubs from January, there seems to be a real concern that Chelsea will lose out on their entire transfer fee for the 24-year-old, as he could, effectively, walk away for free next summer.

That’s surely an unpalatable situation for Chelsea fans to bear, and questions will be asked of Boehly if it comes to pass.

