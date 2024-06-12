Club insider claims West Ham are considering signing English goalkeeper

West Ham are being linked with English goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

That is according to West Ham insider Sean Whetstone who claims that the club are keeping an eye on the player who will be released by Sheffield United at the end of this month.

As per him, Hammers are one of the clubs monitoring the player. However, he is not the only goalkeeper they are looking at.

Whetstone wrote on X:

Wes Foderingham who will be released by Sheffield United at end of June is just one of several keepers being considered as West Ham’s third choice keeper to replace Joseph Anang who will be released at the end of his month.

Foderingham is on a short list but all balls are up in the air when it comes to which keeper West Ham will eventually sign on 1 July.

The signing of a keeper to replace West Ham’s third choice keeper is perhaps not the most exciting transfer news for the supporters, who must be excited for a big summer ahead under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui’s appointment as the new West Ham manager marks a significant shift for the club, bringing in a tactician with a wealth of experience at both club and international levels.

Lopetegui, renowned for his possession based football, has managed some of the top teams in Europe, including FC Porto, the Spanish national team, Real Madrid, and Sevilla.

He is expected to instil a more progressive style of play compared to David Moyes’ brand which was more passive.

