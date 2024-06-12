Cristiano Ronaldo praised for unselfish attitude by Portugal manager Roberto Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two brilliant goals as Portugal beat Ireland 3-0 on Tuesday night but it was his team play that impressed manager Roberto Martinez the most.

Ronaldo, 39, beat Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher twice – both with left-footed shots – in the second half in Portugal’s final friendly game before Euro 2024.

That brace came after Joao Felix had fired Portugal into an early lead in Aveiro.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes and attempted five shots in total.

He also set up two chances for his teammates, including one for Diogo Jota in the final minute.

Speaking after the game, Martinez said of Ronaldo, as quoted by The Independent: “His commitment as captain is unbelievable. Today we saw two world-class goals, but I really enjoyed his work.

“He had already scored two goals, but his first option was to assist a team-mate. That shows solidarity and companionship, and they are important values in a dressing room when you’re going to the Euros.

“But also goals are very important and they were excellent.”

Later on Tuesday evening, Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate Portugal’s win.

He posted several photos from the match alongside the message: “Great win team!”

Portugal will start their Euro 2024 campaign on Tuesday when they take on the Czech Republic.

The other two teams in their group are Turkey and Georgia.