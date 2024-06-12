Crystal Palace have EPL competition for signature of highly-rated Wales u19 ace

The way in which Crystal Palace ended the 2023/24 Premier League season would suggest that big things are on the horizon under Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian certainly hit all of the right notes as he saw his team take apart West Ham, Man United and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park, as well as gaining wins over Newcastle United and Liverpool, the latter at Anfield.

In almost all of those cases, the opposition were playing reasonably well themselves but were made to look ordinary by the South Londoners.

Crystal Palace want George Nevett

If chairman, Steve Parish, wants the good times to continue, then he needs to back the manager in the transfer market and being across any deals that could present themselves.

According to HITC, the Eagles remain interested in Rochdale’s highly-rated 18-year-old centre-back, George Nevett.

The Welsh U19 international is also being tracked by both Ipswich Town and Southampton, as all three Premier League outfits look to build for the future.

They’ll certainly have competition for the player’s signature as HITC also credit QPR, Millwall, Blackburn and Peterborough with an interest in the National League sensation.

Whilst they surely wouldn’t stand in his way if he wanted to progress his career elsewhere, it isn’t clear how much Rochdale would require for his services in any event.

Given where he plays at present, it’s likely to be a figure well within the budget of those clubs interested, particularly from the Premier League.

Though it may seem to be an underwhelming signing on the face of it, as supporters of clubs always appear to want a big name unveiled, building for the future is as important as landing those more established players when and if they become available.