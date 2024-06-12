6ft 3in Crystal Palace man who’s on £40k-a-week set to join Prem rivals

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is the subject of interest from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

Johnstone joined the Eagles from West Brom in the summer of 2022 but initially struggled to make an impact, sitting out their first 29 Premier League matches of the season.

However, Johnstone was called in for the final nine league outings and impressed, conceding just 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets as Palace lost just twice during that time.

Johnstone remained the No.1 heading into the 2023/24 season, starting each of Palace’s first 16 Premier League matches and keeping five clean sheets before succumbing to a calf injury. The ex-Man Utd stopper returned to action for another four matches between February 19 and March 9, but once again was sidelined, this time with an elbow issue that ended his campaign.

That meant Johnstone — who picks up a £40,000 per week salary, according to Capology — played just three times under new boss Oliver Glasner, with fellow England international Dean Henderson impressing in his place as Palace enjoyed an excellent end to the campaign, rising to 10th in the table — their first top-half finish since 2014/15.

Nottingham Forest to renew Johnstone interest?

According to a report from the Telegraph, Nottingham Forest are considering renewing their interest in Johnstone — who stands at 6ft 3in — after failing to land the four-time England international back in January.

The report states that Forest must raise considerable funds before they are able to make incoming transfers as they continue to battle Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, suffering a four-point deduction last season.

However, it’s understood current goalkeepers Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos have both been put up for sale, which would open the door for them to finally land Johnstone.