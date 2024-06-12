Chelsea are reportedly already discussing contract terms with Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, according to Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X.

The Blues seem to be making good progress on a potential deal for Duran, who has shown himself to be an exciting young talent during his time at Villa Park so far.

It may now be that the Colombia international has already earned himself a big move, with Chelsea seemingly keen to snap him up as they look to strengthen up front and also continue their policy of recruiting the best young players from around the world.

See below for the latest details from Romano on X, formerly Twitter, as Duran is now making CFC his priority…

?? Negotiations between Chelsea and Aston Villa for Jhon Duran are ongoing, after initial contact when Villa asked for Conor Gallagher. Duran wants Chelsea, he's giving them priority over Italian clubs; understand terms of his potential contract are already being discussed. pic.twitter.com/JE2bphU8z6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

Duran could surely develop into a fine player for Chelsea once this deal goes through, while there’s further info from Romano’s Daily Briefing column earlier today about whether or not Conor Gallagher might end up moving to Villa as part of this deal.

Duran transfer: Is this the right move for Chelsea?

Some Chelsea fans will be excited about the ideal of Duran joining, but it’s also a potentially risky deal in some ways, as there’s surely a case for bringing in more experienced players to balance out the youth in other positions in this squad.

As well as that, it seems unwise to be losing a key player like Gallagher after he performed so well for so much of last season, with the England international also surely someone who could strengthen Villa a great deal if he joined.

Given that Unai Emery’s side already finished above Chelsea last season and are sure to be top four contenders again, the west Londoners would probably do well to avoid strengthening them with a signing like Gallagher.

It will be interesting to see if Duran ends up being any better than Nicolas Jackson, who ended last season strongly but who would surely benefit from having a more experienced player ahead of him for now.