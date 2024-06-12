Chelsea’s potential signing of Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is not linked in any way to the deal involving Douglas Luiz and Juventus, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The young Colombian forward looks an exciting talent who could really add something to this Chelsea side next season, with Romano explaining that the 20-year-old is really keen on the possibility of moving to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, however, Romano was also keen to clarify that Villa are not necessarily relying on just selling one player, so the Luiz and Duran deals are not in any way linked.

This could be reassuring to any Chelsea fans who might’ve been concerned that Villa would not end up selling Duran if they were able to raise funds from letting Luiz go.

Duran transfer not in any way linked to Luiz Juventus deal

Discussing Duran’s situation and the latest going on at Villa, Romano said: “With Sesko not joining Chelsea, Duran could be another option, and they already had some conversations with Aston Villa because we know that Villa have issues with Financial Fair Play.

“But another key detail is that Villa also like Conor Gallagher, he’s one of their dream targets. They will sign Ross Barkley in midfield, but Gallagher is also a target and considered a fantastic player. So there have been club-to-club talks, and they have discussed Duran – he won’t be cheap, though, probably around £35-40m.

“Despite interest from some clubs in Italy, Duran is now understood to be giving his priority to Chelsea – he’s really keen on joining Chelsea and would love this possibility.”

He added: “It’s important to note that the Duran and Luiz sagas are not linked – some people have asked me if Villa’s Financial Fair Play situation means they might only sell one of them but not the other, but all I can say is that they are two separate stories and two separate deals, not connected at all.”