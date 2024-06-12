Atalanta midfielder Ederson has hinted he could be keen to play in the Premier League amid recent transfer interest from Liverpool.

As recently reported by CaughtOffside, the Reds remain interested in the talented Brazilian this summer, while others have also noticed his superb performances during his time at Atalanta.

Ederson played a key role in Atalanta winning the Europa League in the season just gone, and one imagines he’ll surely want to follow that up with more silverware in the next few years.

Atalanta surely won’t want to lose such an important player, but they are possibly used to having their star names poached by bigger clubs from time to time, with Rasmus Hojlund one notable recent example as he moved to Manchester United last summer.

Liverpool made a number of changes to their midfield last summer might still quite reasonably view Ederson as a potential upgrade on Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch after inconsistent seasons last term.

Ederson transfer: Liverpool-linked midfielder discusses the Premier League

Speaking in an interview with AS, Ederson admitted he’s curious about the possibility of playing in the Premier League, when asked about if he has his eye on another league that could suit his style of play.

“I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know,” Ederson said.

“I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow.”

Ederson also suggested he’s very happy where he is, whilst pointing out that ultimately it will be up to Atalanta if they want to accept any offers that might come in.

“It always happens when the market opens that all the speculation comes, but not only about my future, but also for many players,” he said.

“I am very happy at Atalanta. I just won a great title, I am very well integrated. My future is something that doesn’t worry me.

“If something comes up about a transfer, the club has to accept it first, and that is the most important thing. I have a good relationship with Atalanta, so the moment they come and tell me that they have some kind of offer, that will be when the talks start.

“At the moment, I am an Atalanta player and I am still an Atalanta player.”