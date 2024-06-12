Euro 2024 is almost upon us. The tournament will kick off on Friday night with a Group A clash between hosts Germany and Steve Clarke’s Scotland.

The other teams in Group A are Switzerland and Hungary.

Below are four players to watch for out in that group, including a Real Madrid transfer target fresh from a remarkable campaign with Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan’s super sub and two Premier League midfielders.

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Florian Wirtz was one of the stars of Bayer Leverkusen’s incredible 2023/24 campaign, which saw Xabi Alonso’s team win the Bundesliga and German Cup double without losing a single domestic game.

Wirtz produced 19 assists across all competitions – more than any other player based in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The 21-year-old also scored 18 goals himself for Leverkusen last season.

He has so far been capped 18 times by Germany at senior international level, netting once and providing four assists.

Wirtz has attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League but is more likely to join Real Madrid next summer, according to Marca.

Noah Okafor (Switzerland)

Winger Noah Okafor, 24, played three times for Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

All of those appearances came off the bench, which has become a regular theme of Okafor’s career so far.

Of Okafor’s 28 Serie A appearances for AC Milan last season, 22 were as a substitute.

However, he still managed to return six goals and two assists.

Okafor is a master dribbler, who is known for using his fresh pace to exploit tiring defences in the later stages of games.

He carried the ball forward at least five metres 70 times in Serie A last season.

Scott McTominay (Scotland)

He might not be the most stylish of players but Manchester United’s Scott McTominay is a very capable all-round midfielder.

The tough-tackling Scot regularly makes an impact at both ends of the field and has made important contributions for club and country in recent years.

That includes scoring goals. He netted 10 times for United in the 2023/24 season, while he was incredibly clinical during Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

McTominay scored seven goals from just eight shots as Scotland progressed from a qualifying group that also included Spain and Norway.

Two of those goals came in a famous 2-0 win over Spain in Glasgow in March 2023.

Dominik Szoboszlai

The final round of group fixtures will see McTominay’s Scotland take on Hungary, who will be captained by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai was unable to get the better of McTominay in England last season, as Liverpool drew twice and lost once in three games against United.

However, the Anfield playmaker ran the show as Hungary qualified for Euro 2024 without losing a single game – against Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania and Bulgaria.

Szoboszlai scored four goals in qualifying and delivered three assists.

He was also his country’s top man in terms of chances created (23), dribbles completed (25) and progressive carries (118).