New manager of European giants wants Arsenal star as his first summer signing

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is the first player that the soon-to-be Juventus manager Thiago Motta plans to recruit for the Serie A team.

Juventus are interested in signing Kiwior, according to a report from the Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Serie A giants are eager to add a centre-back during the summer transfer window and they have their sights set on the versatile Arsenal defender.

After moving from Spezia to the Gunners in January 2023, the Poland international has made 38 appearances across all competitions.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Motta has specifically asked Juventus to sign Kiwior, a player he managed for one season at Spezia.

Although the Pole’s natural position is in the central area of the defense, he has started the majority of his games for the Gunners as a left-back.

At Spezia, the situation was similar. He was signed by the Italian team in August 2021, and for the majority of the matches, Motta used him as a holding midfielder.

As Arsenal came extremely close to winning the Premier League in the second part of the season, Kiwior was one of their most vital players.

They are gradually turning him into an essential part of the team, so it will be difficult for the Gunners to let the player leave the club.

Arsenal should keep Kiwior at the club

The defender made 20 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League last season and he was one of the first names on the team sheet at the start of the year.

His presence was reliable in the left side of the defense and he provided the Gunners defensive stability compared to the more attacking option of Oleksandr Zinchenko in that position.

The Gunners should keep the player at the club and resist offers from the Serie A giants for a summer move.

He provides Mikel Arteta with depth and his versatility is a huge asset for the North London club.