The FA have revealed they haven’t received any approaches from clubs for England manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate is currently in Germany preparing England for their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday.

This will be Southgate’s fourth major tournament and he made the final of the last Euros plus the Semi final and quarter final of his two World Cups.

FA haven’t received any approaches for Southgate

The 53-year-old is out of contract at the end of the year, but has reiterated on a number of occasions he doesn’t want to discuss his future until after this summer’s tournament.

Southgate was linked with taking over at United whilst the club assessed their options before deciding to stick with Erik ten Hag, but FA Chief Executive Marc Bullingham revealed there had been no approaches for the England manager.

“There have been no approaches,” he said at England’s training base.

“Any organisation really has a succession plan in place for their top employees, and we are no different to that. “This succession plan normally includes everything from what you do for short term cover, through to a process you follow to candidates, we have that for top employees.

“Gareth has been really, really clear that he wants to talk about [his future] after the tournament and I don’t want to provide any distraction for him and the team.”

In an interview earlier this week Southgate seemed to suggest he would walk away if England didn’t win the Euros, but Bullingham insisted the FA haven’t put in place any ultimatums.

“I know why people would love for there to always be a really arbitrary level but I don’t think you can set one for any tournament with any manager that you judge,” he added.