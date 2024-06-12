The FA have revealed they haven’t received any approaches from clubs for England manager Gareth Southgate.
Southgate is currently in Germany preparing England for their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday.
This will be Southgate’s fourth major tournament and he made the final of the last Euros plus the Semi final and quarter final of his two World Cups.
FA haven’t received any approaches for Southgate
The 53-year-old is out of contract at the end of the year, but has reiterated on a number of occasions he doesn’t want to discuss his future until after this summer’s tournament.
Southgate was linked with taking over at United whilst the club assessed their options before deciding to stick with Erik ten Hag, but FA Chief Executive Marc Bullingham revealed there had been no approaches for the England manager.
“There have been no approaches,” he said at England’s training base.
“Any organisation really has a succession plan in place for their top employees, and we are no different to that.
“This succession plan normally includes everything from what you do for short term cover, through to a process you follow to candidates, we have that for top employees.
“You could go further but be playing poorly or have a really unlucky result where you get a couple of red cards, so I think setting an arbitrary figure isn’t the right way to go.
“I think we step back and look at everything after the tournament.”
If England were to lift the trophy in Germany it would be their first since the 1966 World Cup and would end a 58-year wait for success.