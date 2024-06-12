24-year-old offered five-year deal by West Ham as Tottenham get ready to muscle in

With Julen Lopetegui installed as West Ham’s new head coach, it’s clearly going to be an important summer for the Hammers in terms of transfers in and out of the club.

The East Londoners landed the Spaniard and he will clearly expect certain targets to be landed if the club want him to be able to take them forward, perhaps even to the promised land of the Champions League.

It’s believed that after promises were not delivered at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Lopetegui walked out on the club, and one can imagine that if the same scenario starts to develop at the London Stadium he won’t hang around there either.

It’s vital that Lopetegui is able to get the right blend of youth and experience in his squad, and a mixture of silky football players as well as those who are more dogged.

If he’s able to bring back a more attacking style too, that will quickly endear him to the London Stadium faithful who seemingly had become disillusioned with David Moyes’ way of playing, despite the Scot leading them to a stunning Europa Conference League title.

West Ham to offer Ben Johnson a new deal

One player that has already turned down multiple offers to stay at the club according to The Athletic (subscription required) is 24-year-old, Ben Johnson.

He’s set to become a free agent at the end of June, with Tottenham ready to pounce (HITC).

However, The Athletic also note that the Irons have now put the ball firmly back in the player’s court by offering him a five-year deal but on significantly improved terms.

From having one foot out of the exit door of the London Stadium, the offer has now given him some real food for thought.

Time will tell if it’s too little, too late from the Hammers or an 11th hour masterstroke.