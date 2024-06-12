Liverpool have enquired about talented assist machine who’s also on Barcelona’s radar

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs to have enquired about the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, with Barcelona also interested in the talented right-back.

Frimpong was one of the most in-form players in Europe in the season just gone, producing superb numbers in terms of goals and assists from right-back, and helping Leverkusen win their first ever Bundesliga title, which they did without losing a single game, while they also won the DFB Pokal and reached the Europa League final.

Frimpong is now attracting interest this summer, with Sport Bild reporting that Liverpool have asked about him, though talks have not yet progressed beyond this point, with Barcelona also seemingly in the race for the Netherlands international’s signature.

Even if Leverkusen are building a very promising side under Xabi Alonso, it’s perhaps hard to imagine them being able to keep hold of all their star players, with Jonathan Tah, for example, said to be keen on a move to Bayern Munich, as Christian Falk revealed via the Daily Briefing recently.

Frimpong transfer: Will he end up at Liverpool or Barcelona?

Frimpong could surely have his pick of most top clubs around Europe, but what would he offer to the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona next season?

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot will surely be keen to make some changes to the squad he’s inheriting from Jurgen Klopp, and that could include moving Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield, meaning there’d be room for a new right-back like Frimpong to come in.

Still, it remains to be seen if LFC would view that as an urgent priority given Alexander Arnold’s quality in that role, and other areas of the squad that surely need to be addressed first, such as central defence.

The 23-year-old could surely be a smart signing for Barcelona, who never really replaced the influence of club legend Dani Alves as an attacking outlet down that right-hand side.