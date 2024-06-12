Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds make Gareth Bale offer for Wrexham move

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has claimed that former Tottenham and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale still has an offer from the Welsh club to join them.

Bale, who is still just 34 years old, surprised supporters by announcing his retirement from football in January 2023.

After leaving Real Madrid, he played for less than a year for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

Since gaining complete control of the Welsh team in 2021, McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who are based in Hollywood, have had tremendous success at Wrexham.

After failing in his bid to sign Bale the previous year, McElhenney is not giving up and is once again pleading with the Welshman to come out of retirement for one last magical season in his country.

Now that Wrexham have advanced to League One at the first attempt, McElhenney is determined to persuade Bale to play football professionally again.

Bale has been informed by McElhenney that he can play golf whenever he wants as long as he is in training as part of his most recent unusual offer.

“Gareth Bale is still technically available! I made the plea last year and I’m just going to tell Gareth that the offer is still on the table,” McElhenney said to The Athletic.

“We’ll let him play golf whenever he wants. Just as long he comes training and we’ll figure out how to get him in the team.”

Gareth Bale is not thinking about playing again

Bale has no intention to come out of retirement and resume his successful playing career.

The Welsh star enjoyed success with Real Madrid after helping them win three La Liga titles and five Champions League titles.

If the Wrexham owners somehow convince him to play for the club, he would become their biggest player and would give the club further success on and off the pitch.