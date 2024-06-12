Aston Villa advancing in talks as ‘new Leroy Sane’ is keen for transfer to go through

Aston Villa are reportedly advancing in talks over signing Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus this summer in a slightly complicated package deal also involving Weston McKennie moving to Villa Park, while Douglas Luiz would join Juve.

Iling-Junior has shown some potential in his relatively short career so far, but he’s not had that much playing time at Juventus so a departure and return to England surely makes sense for him this summer.

It seems the talented 20-year-old, who could still have a big future in the game, is keen to move to Villa Park this summer and become the latest exciting addition to Unai Emery’s ever-improving squad.

Iling-Junior has previously been compared to Leroy Sane, so it will be exciting to see what he can do with more chances to play and with the expert guidance of a top coach like Emery.

It’s encouraging for Villa that fine players like this want to join them, though it will also no doubt be a big blow recovering from the departure of Luiz.

The Brazil international was one of their players of the season last term and had also been strongly linked with Arsenal, so one positive for Villa is that he’s at least moving abroad rather than to a Premier League rival.