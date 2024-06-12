Jose Mourinho makes interesting predictions for the upcoming European Championships

England National Team
Posted by

The highly anticipated 2024 European Championship is set to kick off this weekend, with Germany taking on Scotland in the opening match. As excitement builds, Jose Mourinho has shared his predictions for the tournament.

The 2020 European Championship saw Italy crowned champions after defeating England in a thrilling final at Wembley Stadium.

The Azzurri clinched their second European title with a dramatic 3-2 win in a penalty shootout, thanks to goals from Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi.

Mourinho’s Euro 2024 predictions

Last time’s runners-ups enter the tournament as one of the favourites to go all the way this time. However, the Portuguese manager believes they are going to fall short once again.

The new Fenerbahce manager, while speaking on the TNT Sports Instagram account, predicted that England would reach the final, but would ultimately be defeated by Portugal.

When asked about potential surprise winners, Mourinho said:

“Anyone outside Portugal, France and England because I think these 3 are the favourites. So, for me anyone that comes outside these 3, even countries like Germany.”

Mourinho also backed Harry Kane to win the tournament’s Golden Boot and Jude Bellingham to be named Player of the Tournament, highlighting the strength of England’s squad despite his prediction of their eventual defeat.

More Stories / Latest News
Ivan Toney insists he’s ready for big move but is fully focused on Brentford
Tottenham star comes under fire for his reaction to Euro 2024 squad snub
6ft 3in Crystal Palace man who’s on £40k-a-week set to join Prem rivals

Interestingly, a supercomputer recently made a similar prediction, forecasting that England would reach the final but lose out to France, who are tipped to lift the trophy.

Fans will eagerly watch to see if Mourinho’s predictions come true. England’s journey begins with their match against Serbia on Sunday, June 16th, with kick-off at 8 pm BST.

 

 

 

More Stories England Harry Kane Jose Mourinho Jude Bellingham Portugal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.