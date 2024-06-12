Jose Mourinho makes interesting predictions for the upcoming European Championships

The highly anticipated 2024 European Championship is set to kick off this weekend, with Germany taking on Scotland in the opening match. As excitement builds, Jose Mourinho has shared his predictions for the tournament.

The 2020 European Championship saw Italy crowned champions after defeating England in a thrilling final at Wembley Stadium.

The Azzurri clinched their second European title with a dramatic 3-2 win in a penalty shootout, thanks to goals from Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi.

Mourinho’s Euro 2024 predictions

Last time’s runners-ups enter the tournament as one of the favourites to go all the way this time. However, the Portuguese manager believes they are going to fall short once again.

The new Fenerbahce manager, while speaking on the TNT Sports Instagram account, predicted that England would reach the final, but would ultimately be defeated by Portugal.

When asked about potential surprise winners, Mourinho said:

“Anyone outside Portugal, France and England because I think these 3 are the favourites. So, for me anyone that comes outside these 3, even countries like Germany.”

Mourinho also backed Harry Kane to win the tournament’s Golden Boot and Jude Bellingham to be named Player of the Tournament, highlighting the strength of England’s squad despite his prediction of their eventual defeat.

Interestingly, a supercomputer recently made a similar prediction, forecasting that England would reach the final but lose out to France, who are tipped to lift the trophy.

Fans will eagerly watch to see if Mourinho’s predictions come true. England’s journey begins with their match against Serbia on Sunday, June 16th, with kick-off at 8 pm BST.