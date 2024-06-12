Lionel Messi has challenged Kylian Mbappe’s controversial recent claim about the Euros.

Ahead of Euro 2024, France captain Mbappe suggested that it is easier to win the FIFA World Cup than it is to be champions of Europe.

Mbappe said that the Euros are “more complicated” than the World Cup because matches are “very, very difficult” from the beginning of the group stage.

The soon-to-be Real Madrid star added: “It’s a tournament that we (France) haven’t won in the last 24 years, which is a lot, but it doesn’t mean extra pressure. We’ll continue to prepare ourself for the group stage to perform accordingly.”

France will play Austria, the Netherlands and France in Group D at Euro 2024.

Les Bleus were in a group with Australia, Tunisia and Denmark at the most recent World Cup.

Mbappe and Co went on to reach the final of that tournament, where they were beaten by Messi’s Argentina in a penalty shootout.

Messi spoke to ESPN this week and he was asked for his opinion on Mbappe’s recent statement.

The Argentina captain said in response that “everyone gives importance to the competition they play in”.

Messi added: “Obviously, the Euro cup is a very important competition where the best are, but it is leaving out Argentina, three-time champion of the world, Brazil, five-time world champion, and Uruguay, a two-time champion.

“There are too many world champions out there to say that it is the most difficult. The World Cup is where the best are, generally, all the world champions. Everyone wants to be world champion.”

As well as being the current world champions, Argentina are the holders of the Copa America.

They will attempt to defend that crown this summer in the USA.

Argentina will meet Peru, Chile and Canada during the 2024 Copa America group stage.