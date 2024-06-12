Liverpool learn astronomical £127 million price tag of transfer target

Liverpool have found out that they would have to break their transfer record in order to sign one of the targets this summer.

New manager Arne Slot is hoping to continue the progress that Jurgen Klopp made at Anfield.

The Reds are currently in the market looking for new players with the aim of challenging for trophies next season.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last season and failed to win the Europa League despite being one of the heavy favourites to do that.

In order to bolster their attack, one of the players that the Reds are targeting is Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

There are reports that Liverpool are still interested in signing Rodrygo, while Manchester City are vying for his services as well.

As per the report, if Rodrygo had asked to leave Real Madrid, the Reds would have offered the Spanish club £100 million to sign their player.

The 23-year-old Brazilian scored ten goals in La Liga and five goals in the Champions League last season helping Los Blancos win both the trophies in a highly successful campaign.

Rodrygo’s ability to play as a striker and as a winger has attracted attention from Liverpool as they plan to add attacking firepower to their team.

Nevertheless, it has been reported that the La Liga powerhouses would have turned down Liverpool’s £100 million bid.

Had Rodrygo been allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid would have taken an offer of €150 million (£127 million).

That would break Liverpool’s transfer record by some distance and would even be the most expensive signing by a Premier League club.

Liverpool need a clinical finisher

It is highly unlikely that the Reds would offer that amount to the Spanish giants to sign the Brazilian international.

There is a need for a new attacker at Anfield but Liverpool should look at other affordable options instead of the expensive Real Madrid player.

The Merseyside club would have to be smart in the transfer window and make sure they sign players who fit the philosophy of new manager Slot.

The Dutch manager would be hoping to emulate Klopp’s success at Anfield and in order to do that, he would need fresh faces in the team this summer.