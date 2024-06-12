Arsenal may reportedly be interested in the transfer of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin this summer, despite only just bringing in David Raya a year ago.

Lunin is not guaranteed playing time at the Bernabeu despite his fine form last season, and he’s now being linked with a move away from Real Madrid, with a report from COPE mentioning Arsenal being one of the teams to have made him an offer.

This is despite journalist Fabrizio Romano also reporting today, with a post on his official account on X, that the Gunners are finalising the documents to make Raya’s loan move from Brentford into a permanent transfer…

????? Arsenal are completing formal documents for David Raya permanent move from Brentford. https://t.co/jA3pQosfEs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

If Raya is staying, it seems highly surprising that Arsenal could also be contemplating signing Lunin, unless Mikel Arteta really intends on shaking things up in goal for a second summer in a row.

Raya’s arrival last summer was a bit of a surprise as Aaron Ramsdale had been performing well as the club’s number one, though there’s no doubt now that the Spanish shot-stopper looks like an upgrade.

Lunin seems unlikely to be content to leave Real Madrid’s bench just to then also warm the bench at Arsenal, so we’ll have to see how much truth there really is to this story, which will likely become clearer in the coming days.

There will surely be other clubs out there impressed by Lunin’s performances when he filled in for the injured Thibaut Courtois last season, but AFC will surely not be looking to sign another player who, like Ramsdale, wants to be playing regular first-team football.

Arsenal have issues in attack and possibly in midfield, so one imagines those will be the areas we see them prioritise this summer, though a new backup ‘keeper on the cheap might make sense if Ramsdale ends up leaving, which is surely likely.