Erik ten Hag is staying as the manager of Manchester United.

Following an extensive review, which concluded that a change in manager is not in the best interests of the club, Man United manager Erik ten Hag is expected to stay on after the club’s end-of-season review, according to Sky Sports.

The Premier League giants have thrown their support behind the Dutchman and are talking about a new contract, despite indulging in talks with possible successors after an unimpressive season at Old Trafford that saw them finish eighth.

The former Ajax boss has agreed to stay at Old Trafford after the board decided to stick with him.

Man United will now begin discussing a new contract extension for the 54-year-old.

United hierarchy contacted Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, and Thomas Frank as possible successors; Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS spearheaded the process.

It appears that Ten Hag’s FA Cup victory has kept him in the position, even though they finished eighth in the Premier League—their lowest-ever finish—and crashed out of the Carabao Cup and Champions League early.

Ten Hag’s current deal expires at the end of the next season, but the club may choose to extend it for an additional year.

The Dutchman points to Man United’s injury crisis last season as the reason behind their disappointing season.

Man United fans wanted the club to keep Ten Hag

However, pundits and ex-players have criticised the manager’s failure to build an identity of the club and his tactical acumen.

Fans, majority of them, wanted the club to keep the manager and give him more time to show that he can be successful at Old Trafford.

With new signings expected to be made this summer, Ten Hag can turnaround the fortunes of the team and make them a competitive force in English football again.