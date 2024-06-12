Manchester United have approached Hoffenheim about the possibility of signing forward Maximilian Beier according to reports in Germany.

United announced on Tuesday night they would be sticking with Erik ten Hag following an end of season review, and with the managerial situation sorted they can now fully focus on the transfer window.

The summer window is the first for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos since taking control of footballing operations, and is sure to be a busy one as United look to strengthen a squad which finished a lowly eighth in the Premier League last season.

United make approach for Beier

The Red Devils arguably need to strengthen in most areas of the pitch, but one area that needs adding to is centre forward.

Rasmus Hojlund arrived from Italian side Atalanta for big money last summer, but with Anthony Martial injured for large parts of the campaign the majority of the goal scoring burden fell on the young Dane.

Ten Hag was keen to add another forward in January, but that didn’t happen for financial reasons, but it’s expected to be addressed this summer.

German outlet Sport Bild claim the Red Devils have made an approach for Beier, and have asked the Bundesliga outfit to put an asking price on the striker.

Sport Bild add that Hoffenheim would ideally like United to meet the €32.5 million release clause, which decreases by €2.5m each year.

The 21-year-old is currently preparing for Euro 2024 with the Germany squad, and scored 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances last season, which was his first full campaign in the league.

United are believed to be restricted once again this summer with some reports suggesting their initial budget could be around £50m.

The Red Devils will clearly look to raise that figure through selling the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Casermiro.