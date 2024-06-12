Man United have a three-man striker shortlist as club plans transfer business

Manchester United are in the market to sign a new striker in order to address their goal scoring issues.

The Red Devils struggled at times last season with the club heavily dependent on Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish international is now the only recognised striker at the club following the departure of Anthony Martial after the expiry of his contract at Old Trafford.

Along with strengthening other positions, the Red Devils are looking to sign a new striker at the club who can help Hojlund with his development as well as score goals for the team.

According to ESPN, Man United’s striker shortlist has three different options who are good enough to improve the level of the team if they are signed.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is part of the Man United shortlist as the clubs wait for the transfer window to open.

Toney has been linked with a move away from Brentford and speculation has linked him with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in the past.

However, he could be heading to Old Trafford to play for Man United if the Red Devils go ahead with their interest in the striker.

Toney scored four goals last season and failed to find his best form after coming back to the team following his ban for betting breaches but his performance the season before that, in which he scored 20 league goals, has shown he can perform at the top level.

The second striker on the Man United shortlist is Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, who scored 11 league goals last season in 34 appearances.

The striker joined Italian club Bologna after failing to make an impact at Bayern Munich and now with his impressive performances, he has attracted the attention of Arsenal and AC Milan, along with the Red Devils.

Man United retain long term interest in David

The third striker on the shortlist is Lille attacker Jonathan David, who has a contract at his club till the end of next season.

In 34 league appearances last season, he scored 19 goals and provided four assists.

He is getting ready to represent Canada at the Copa America this summer and Man United will be keeping a close eye on him.