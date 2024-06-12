Man United ready to gazump Tottenham for England ace

Now that Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as Man United first-team manager after an internal review, the club can set about landing some of its transfer targets.

A superb FA Cup final win over rivals, Man City, can’t mask what was a hugely disappointing campaign for United, so it stands to reason that a handful of changes will be required rather than just one or two.

Defensively, the Red Devils were shot to pieces for long periods during the 2023/24 season, and it wouldn’t therefore be a surprise if that area of the squad took priority.

Man United want Ivan Toney

However, having ended the season with a negative goal difference also clearly evidences that the club need someone other than Rasmus Hojlund or the misfiring Marcus Rashford to be banging in the goals.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that ESPN report that Brentford’s Ivan Toney is on United’s shopping list.

The 28-year-old England international would certainly be an intriguing hire.

Back in November, Sky Sports were noting that the Bees wanted £100m for the striker, and when he returned from his ban in January with four goals in his first five games, that figure didn’t appear too steep in the current market.

However, since then he’s failed to find the net, per WhoScored, seeing his value plummeting.

Football Insider‘s Paul Robinson has suggested that Tottenham will be disappointed if they don’t land the player, and if he wants to stay in London then the Lilywhites would hold an advantage in any negotiations.

However, if United follow up their reported interest, there’s some certainly that Toney will be assuaged by the opportunity of playing at one of the most storied clubs in the history of English football.