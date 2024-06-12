Offer made: Arsenal lead race to seal transfer of Chelsea attacker

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of Chelsea wonderkid Ryan McAidoo after making an approach for the talented young forward.

McAidoo is an England youth international and it seems the Gunners are in a strong position to lure him away from their rivals, according to Fabrizio Romano on X.

See below for details as Romano says McAidoo is expected to leave Chelsea this summer, and that so far the best offer is coming from Arsenal, so fans of the north London giants will no doubt be excited about this promising talent making his way to the Emirates Stadium as a signing for the future…

???? EXCL: Arsenal made proposal and they are currently leading the race to sign Ryan McAidoo, 2008 born talented forward. He’s expected to leave Chelsea this summer; best project proposal so far came from Arsenal. McAidoo played for England U16 and U17 this season. pic.twitter.com/m9HZtkmOcW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

McAidoo transfer to Arsenal could be a good move for his development

McAidoo could do well to continue his development at Arsenal’s academy, which has produced some top talents like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson in recent times, all of whom have gone on to get a lot of playing time for the first-team.

Saka has been by far the biggest success story there, but down the years the likes of Eddie Nketiah, and former players like Alex Iwobi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles also saw a lot of action for the senior side.

McAidoo looks like another player with a big future and Arsenal fans will no doubt hope this proves a smart raid on their rivals Chelsea, who are another team that tend to produce some promising homegrown talent.

Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah are among the current academy graduates involved in the Chelsea senior side, while they’ve also sold some other fine talents like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in the last few years.

If McAidoo is another player of that calibre, then it could be good news for Arsenal in a few years’ time when he’s ready to start seriously competing at a first-team level.